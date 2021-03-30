IBA Partners With Broadcast Depot

The Independent Broadcasters Association has a new partnership with Broadcast Depot. Broadcast Depot has been part of the industry for more than 20 years providing service and parts from a warehouse stocked with more than a million dollars in inventory.

“Our goal is to provide a one stop shop for members of the IBA, where they can utilize Broadcast Depot as a resource for knowledge, service, planning and equipment acquisitions,” said Tim Jobe, U.S. sales manager. “It has also proven beneficial for us and our clients to have a partnership with Balboa Capital where we can present financing options and jump the hurdles that usually slow projects and reaching goals.”

“This was one of the most important partnerships we wanted to solidify for IBA members. Having an equipment provider that can respond quickly, provide industry leading prices, and provide our members with potential financing when needed was incredibly important…and we have found the perfect provider with Broadcast Depot,” said Ron Stone, President IBA.

By providing an affordable broadcast distribution option to IBA member station employees, through the Broadcast Depot Partnership, IBA members can reduce the costs of their expenditures significantly and use the savings to build their business.