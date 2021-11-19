Lipford Buys On The House

Today’s Homeowner Media, led by President and Host, Danny Lipford, has purchased “On The House” Media from owners and hosts, James and Morris Carey. The final show of “On The House with the Carey Brothers” will air Dec. 25, 2021.

The “Carey Brothers” will be retiring from their 35-year home improvement media career to focus on their family remodeling business.

Lipford said, “I’m both happy and sad about James and Morris’ decision to hang up their headphones and step down from their 35-year home improvement media career. They are legends in the business and will be missed! I am glad they’ve enjoyed such a successful run, and grateful that I’m able to carry on their media tradition and legacy. Today’s Homeowner looks forward to featuring their articles, videos, and, hopefully, airing on the many radio stations they’ve earned during their career”.

Today’s Homeowner Media will take ownership of the company’s website, onthehouse.com, digital content, social channels and subscribers, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

In addition, the Carey brothers have endorsed Lipford’s nationally syndicated home improvement radio show, “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford,” to replace their “On The House” broadcast

Last week, the Careys sent a letter to their 100+ radio affiliates announcing their retirement plans and recommending that stations begin airing “Today’s Homeowner” Radio and “Tips for Today’s Homeowner” radio features.

The two-hour, weekly “Today’s Homeowner” Radio Show is hosted by national home improvement expert and media personality, Lipford, and best-selling author, Joe Truini. In its 13th year, the show currently airs on 320 stations and is growing weekly. The brand also offers a library of over 400 90-second “Tips for Today’s Homeowner” vignettes that currently air on 380 stations.