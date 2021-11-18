Dent And Davlantes WGN

WGN has hired Lisa Dent and added special reporting from Anna Davlantes. Dent will take over afternoons in the New Year, Davlantes will work on special and investigative reports.

“Lisa Dent has long been a significant and well-known presence in Chicago radio,” said Mary Sandberg Boyle, VP/GM. “Her vibrant personality and warmth, understanding of the city and an ability to authentically connect on a personal level with listeners makes her a natural fit for afternoon drive on WGN as we embark on our 100th year of being the voice of Chicagoland.”

“Anna Davlantes’ impeccable resume includes decades of award-winning investigative reporting. Few rival Anna’s commitment to serving the public in anticipating, exposing, and breaking important stories,” said Boyle. “We are fortunate to have her expertise at WGN Radio.”