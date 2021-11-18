Here are The 2021 Radio Mercuray Award Winners

The Radio Mercury Awards were handed out Wednesday night during a virtual event. The Mercury Awards were established 30 years ago to encourage and reward the development of effective and creative radio commercials.

“The 30th anniversary awards presentation once again reflected the power of radio creative and its ability to grow brands and deliver for advertisers,” noted Erica Farber, president and chief executive officer, Radio Advertising Bureau, and chair of the Radio Creative Fund. “The Radio Mercury Awards continue to advance the medium forward by showcasing innovative, creative and effective radio and audio commercial work.”

Check out all the winners below

Listen to all the winning commercials HERE.

Watch the virtual event HERE.

Creative Radio Campaign: Agency/Production Company/Advertiser/Radio Station or Group

Barbershop Quartet

Progressive Insurance

Arnold Worldwide

Motel 6 2020 Radio Campaign

Motel 6

The Richards Group

Creative Radio Spot for a Cause: Agency/Production Company/Advertiser

How to Play Soccer

The Aspen Institute’s Project Play

Arnold Worldwide

Creative Radio Spot: Agency/Production Company/Advertiser

Snickers “Commercial Free”

Mars Chocolate North America

BBDO NY

Car Dealership

Postmates

Mother LA

Creative Radio Spot: Insightful Voice

Meemaw

Motel 6

Barkley

Creative Radio Spot: Radio Station or Group

Disco Colonoscopy

Kansas Medical Clinic

Alpha Media

BALLWASH.COM VALENTINE’S DAY 2020

Ballsy

CUMULUS MEDIA Atlanta

Creative Spot for a Cause: Radio Station or Group

Black Voices of Humboldt County #2

In-House PSA

Lost Coast Communications, Inc.

Creative Use of Nonbroadcast Audio

Bedtime Stories

Walmart

FCB Chicago

Radio Recliner

Bridge Senior Living

Luckie

Creative Use of Songs/Music (Original or Repurposed)

Chinchilla

Absolute Roofing

The Studio at iHeartMedia

Integrated Brand Campaign with Radio/Audio

When All You Can Food Is Think About

Postmates

Mother LA

Purpose-Driven Spot or Campaign: Agency/Production Company/Advertiser/Radio Station or Group

Bingo Recovery

Northstar Problem Gambling Alliance

Preston Spire

Radio Station or Group Promotional Spot or Campaign

Black Excellence

In-House Campaign

iHeartMedia