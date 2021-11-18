Here are The 2021 Radio Mercuray Award Winners

The Radio Mercury Awards were handed out Wednesday night during a virtual event. The Mercury Awards were established 30 years ago to encourage and reward the development of effective and creative radio commercials.
“The 30th anniversary awards presentation once again reflected the power of radio creative and its ability to grow brands and deliver for advertisers,” noted Erica Farber, president and chief executive officer, Radio Advertising Bureau, and chair of the Radio Creative Fund. “The Radio Mercury Awards continue to advance the medium forward by showcasing innovative, creative and effective radio and audio commercial work.”
Creative Radio Campaign: Agency/Production Company/Advertiser/Radio Station or Group
Barbershop Quartet
Progressive Insurance
Arnold Worldwide
Motel 6 2020 Radio Campaign
Motel 6
The Richards Group
Creative Radio Spot for a Cause: Agency/Production Company/Advertiser
How to Play Soccer
The Aspen Institute’s Project Play
Arnold Worldwide
Creative Radio Spot: Agency/Production Company/Advertiser
Snickers “Commercial Free”
Mars Chocolate North America
BBDO NY
Car Dealership
Postmates
Mother LA
Creative Radio Spot: Insightful Voice
Meemaw
Motel 6
Barkley
Creative Radio Spot: Radio Station or Group
Disco Colonoscopy
Kansas Medical Clinic
Alpha Media
BALLWASH.COM VALENTINE’S DAY 2020
Ballsy
CUMULUS MEDIA Atlanta
Creative Spot for a Cause: Radio Station or Group
Black Voices of Humboldt County #2
In-House PSA
Lost Coast Communications, Inc.
Creative Use of Nonbroadcast Audio
Bedtime Stories
Walmart
FCB Chicago
Radio Recliner
Bridge Senior Living
Luckie
Creative Use of Songs/Music (Original or Repurposed)
Chinchilla
Absolute Roofing
The Studio at iHeartMedia
Integrated Brand Campaign with Radio/Audio
When All You Can Food Is Think About
Postmates
Mother LA
Purpose-Driven Spot or Campaign: Agency/Production Company/Advertiser/Radio Station or Group
Bingo Recovery
Northstar Problem Gambling Alliance
Preston Spire
Radio Station or Group Promotional Spot or Campaign
Black Excellence
In-House Campaign
iHeartMedia