Katz Comes up Big For Foundation

Katz Media Group has raised nearly $45,000 for the Broadcasters Foundation of America during its 11th annual company-wide membership drive, bringing the total amount raised to nearly $400,000 since the Katz drive began.

All the money raised during the annual two-week campaign goes toward the Stu Olds Memorial Fund that commemorates Katz’s former CEO and supports the Foundation’s mission to provide support to broadcast professionals in acute need.

This year, the Foundation will give away more than $1.8 million in monthly and emergency grants, including victims of natural disasters, such as hurricanes, earthquakes, and wildfires.

“As a longstanding board member, I have seen first-hand how the money raised helps broadcasters in need. I’m incredibly proud of the continued generosity of the Katz team to continue this tradition to honor Stu’s legacy and give back to our industry,” said Mark Gray, Chief Executive Officer for Katz Media Group.

“We are grateful to Mark, Leo, Christine Travaglini and the entire team at Katz for their continued support of our charitable cause,” noted Jim Thompson, Co-President of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “Our purpose at the Foundation is to provide aid to those in our industry who need it most, whether it be monthly assistance from life-altering circumstances or a one-time emergency grant to help victims of natural disasters. With the help from our friends and colleagues at Katz, we can help more broadcasters in need across the country.”