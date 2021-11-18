Rover Will Continue to Rock Cleveland

iHeartMedia Cleveland rocker WMMS-FM has signed a contract extension with “Rover’s Morning Glory.” The multi-year extension for Shane “Rover” French includes the continuation of his nationally syndicated morning show and development of new audio and video content for iHeart and Rover’s company RMG TV.

“Rover is a once-in-a-generation talent who, fourteen years ago, saved the legendary Buzzard from extinction and began what will be the most successful run in the mornings at 100.7 WMMS, which is saying a lot,” said Keith Hotchkiss, President of iHeartMedia Cleveland. “His influence reaches far beyond Cleveland, with a giant audience on radio, streaming services, podcasts and video. Now he’ll expand upon his incredible run with iHeart for many years to come. Stay tuned for what’s next!”

“I’m thrilled to continue and expand my partnership with iHeartMedia, the undisputed leader in audio entertainment,” said Rover. “Thanks to this deal, ‘Rover’s Morning Glory’ will reach the incredible milestone of 25 years on the air in Cleveland, which is even more remarkable since I’m just 29 years old.”

“Rover’s Morning Glory” originates from 100.7 FM WMMS in Cleveland, Ohio and can currently be heard on the following stations: 92.1 REAL RADIO in West Palm Beach, Florida; 95.7-HD2 QMF in Louisville, Kentucky; ALT 103.9 in Dayton, Ohio; Radio 95.1 in Rochester, New York; WCZR in Vero Beach, Florida; 92.5 KGB in Binghamton, New York; WQYZ in Biloxi, Mississippi; WRKK in Williamsport, Pennsylvania; Rock 94.1 in Florence, South Carolina; 93.3 The Wolf in Youngstown, Ohio; 102.3 The Fox in Mansfield, Ohio; 107.5 WZRX in Lima, Ohio; and WBRW in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Rover began his radio career in his hometown of Las Vegas in 1996. He has been an on-air personality in several cities including Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Denver and Knoxville.