Kudos Lon and Bill

Lon Helton and Bill Mayne are the 2021 recipients of the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award. The award was presented by Alabama lead-singer and co-founder of Country Cares Randy Owen, who started the tradition of giving the award to others who have shown his dedication to the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Finding cures. Saving children.

This recognition places Helton and Mayne among the ranks of nine past recipients, including namesake Randy Owen. Recipients also include 2020 award winners Florida Georgia Line and Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, John Rich, former ALSAC Chief Operating Officer David McKee (posthumously) and St. Jude Country Cares Advisory Board member, Sharon Eaves (posthumously). Both Helton and Mayne also received the 20-Year St. Jude Pioneers Award for their long-time support of St. Jude kids.

Helton, whose radio career began in 1971, has utilized his numerous high-profile industry platforms to support St. Jude since the start of the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids program. Helton was one of the earliest and most passionate St. Jude supporters during his time as Country Editor for Radio & Records Magazine, penning multiple stories imploring country radio to increase its involvement in St. Jude radiothons. As the host of Country Countdown USA, Helton has participated in radio fundraisers and various industry events, urging his nationwide audience to get more involved. Since establishing Country Aircheck in 2006, he has sustained his advocacy for patients at St. Jude with regular editorial content spotlighting important medical breakthroughs and St. Jude radiothon success stories.

Mayne used his industry clout as head of Warner Bros to draw support when Country Cares for St. Jude Kids first launched and to grow interest and participation from every significant record label on Music Row. Mayne secured the first artist to attend the annual St. Jude event in the early 90s – the late Holly Dunn – and later Faith Hill among many other major stars, which inspired the tradition and culture of artist participation at this event. Mayne then continued his involvement with St. Jude while serving as Executive Director for Country Radio Broadcasters/Country Radio Seminar from 2009 to 2019, incorporating St. Jude directly into the annual curriculum and urging involvement in the radiothon program.