Greg & The Morning Buzz, is ready for the 31st Annual Lend A Helping Can Radiothon. The iHeartmedia syndicated show raises money for a dozen New England charities combating hunger and homelessness.

“Our 31st year of Lend a Helping Can is a testament to the support we have received for so long” said Greg Kretschmar. “Although we’re in a better place than last year, COVID and its lingering effects make this campaign challenging—and the need is greater than ever.”

What started as a canned food donation drive; the effort has grown into an online auction and radiothon. Last year, Lend A Helping Can raised over $275,000 to benefit local charities. Since its inception, the event has raised well over $1.5 million and hundreds of tons of canned food items to feed residents in need.

On Thursday, November 18 and Friday, November 19, the program will extend its broadcast to a 13-and-a-half-hour radiothon.