Rebrand For WBHT-FM

WBHT-FM in Wilkes-Barre, PA is now Hot 97.1. Formerly known as 97.1/95.7 BHT, Cumulus Media announced that the station will continue to simulcast on 95.7 FM.

“Excited to turn the page on the next chapter in the evolution of the legendary 97.1 FM. The Hot 97.1 brand reflects what we are… Hot,” said Valentine, PD/Afternoon Host.

‘Northeast PA’s Hottest Music’, will keep the same on-air line-up.