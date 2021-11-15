Rebrand For WBHT-FM

WBHT-FM in Wilkes-Barre, PA is now Hot 97.1. Formerly known as 97.1/95.7 BHT, Cumulus Media announced that the station will continue to simulcast on 95.7 FM.
“Excited to turn the page on the next chapter in the evolution of the legendary 97.1 FM. The Hot 97.1 brand reflects what we are… Hot,” said Valentine, PD/Afternoon Host.
‘Northeast PA’s Hottest Music’, will keep the same on-air line-up.
What’s old is new again! When the CHR format started on WBHT about 20 years ago, the station was branded as “Hot 97”. The branding was changed due to ratings diary confusion in the eastern fringe of the market. New York’s WQHT (also on 97.1) calls itself “Hot 97”. The call letters “WBHT” stand for “Wilkes-Barre Hot”.
95.7 is WBHD. It went through a number of callsigns and formats before ending up as a satellite of WBHT. Both WBHD and WBHT are Class A stations whose combined footprint covers the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre market.