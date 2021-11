After writing the station a letter, then starting a campaign on Twitter (see letter below), KCRW in California is giving Pee Wee Herman a shot to be a DJ. Herman will be joined by his “Pee-wee Playhouse” cast Chairry, Magic Screen and Miss Yvonne.

It’s a one-time show for now and will air on November 26th at 6 p.m. Pacific.

KCRW is a community service of Santa Monica College airs in and around L.A., Santa Barbara, Ventura, Mojave, Palm Springs and San Luis Obispo.