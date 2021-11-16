Alpha Promotes Two to Regional VP

Alpha Media has promoted Brian Foster (left) and Les Tuttle to Regional Vice Presidents. Foster will oversee Alpha markets in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan, while Tuttle will handle Missouri, Minnesota, and select markets in Iowa.

Foster and Tuttle will report to Chief Operating Officer Larry Bastida who said, “Throughout our extensive search to fill the Regional President position, it became clear that Brian and Les could play crucial roles. In recent weeks, the added collaboration from these three has enhanced the discussion as the company gains momentum going into 2022.” .

Years ago, I discovered my passion, not for radio or digital, but for telling our clients’ stories,” commented Brian Foster. “This message-first approach has led to sustainable growth inside my market, and I am thrilled to continue this endeavor with my new role. Alpha is home to me, and to say I am excited about this next chapter is a huge understatement. I want to thank the Alpha executive team for the confidence they have shown in me.”

Foster has worked in the Chicago market as General Sales Manager and Market Manager for the last twenty years. In addition, Foster served as Vice President of NM360 Digital from 2008 to 2015. During that time, Foster was named to the “Top 40 Under 40” list by Radio Ink magazine.

Over the past eleven years, Les Tuttle has been Market Manager for Alpha Media in Moberly-Farmington-Festus, including eight radio stations, two information portals, and all digital marketing services. Les has managed radio stations for 36 years. In addition to Missouri, his career has taken him to markets in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois.

“Having worked for many companies during my 45 years in this business, I enjoy the style of the Alpha leadership team. Their commitment to people sets them apart from other companies, and I look forward to being part of the senior management group,” said Tuttle.