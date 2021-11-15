GBH/PRX Promotes Lothian

Public media organizations GBH and PRX have appointed Dan Lothian as Executive Producer of ‘The World’, news program. Lothian assumes the role after serving as interim editor since March 2021.

“Dan brings a wealth of experience and leadership to The World,” said Jon Abbott, president and CEO of GBH. “Over the past eight months, he has demonstrated his exceptional journalistic skills and deep commitment to the mission of GBH and public media. We’re excited to support the continued development of The World with Dan’s vision and dedication.”

“I’m thrilled to lock in my commitment with the amazing team at The World,” said Lothian. “With the support of GBH and PRX, we will continue to share stories that might help listeners to become more empowered global citizens, reporting not simply on headlines but on the trends and cultural events shaping our world. I’m looking forward to continuing this journey.”