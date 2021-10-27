Bonneville Juggles Executive Team

All are internal promotions and nobody has left the company. President Darrell Brown says the new structure will position Bonneville to support its existing business and develop in many new areas of opportunity. Here are the changes…

Scott Sutherland has been promoted from his role as Market Manager for Phoenix to Executive Vice President, Regional Media Operations to directly oversee the Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Seattle markets, with the Market Managers reporting directly to him.

Tanya Vea has been promoted from her role as Market Manager for Salt Lake to Executive Vice President, Content and Media Operations to lead content and digital strategy for the company. Vea will also continue to lead TV and radio operations for the Salt Lake market, where Bonneville is headquartered.

Jason Englund has been promoted to the role of Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Englund had previously led the HR function for the company, along with acting as Associate General Counsel.

Former General Counsel Mike Dowdle will work with Brown to lead Bonneville’s strategic initiatives as the new Executive Vice President, Business Affairs and Strategy.

Matthew Sadowski has accepted the role of Senior Vice President, Business Intelligence and Analytics to lead and build analytics and business intelligence functions.

Kent Nate, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will continue to lead finance functions.