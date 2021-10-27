Bongino Off The Air This Week

Several affiliates have told Radio Ink that Westwood One has put The Dan Bongino Show into “best of” mode for the remainder of the week. His program was not on the radio yesterday. Bongino has been ranting on his show about Cumulus’ vaccine mandate. He’s syndicated by Cumulus’ Westwood One.

Episode #1634 is the latest podcast uploaded to Bongino’s website. In the 56 minute show he takes several minutes to address his objection to mandates, which is what he’s fighting with Cumulus over. “They didn’t consult with us content providers. I strongly object to the mandate. The fight with them is having a real impact. Behind the scenes it’s getting a little ugly here. I wasn’t on the radio today. I don’t know what they did, played the ‘best of’ or whatever. You don’t treat people this way. You don’t let people go because they insist their body is theirs.”

Bongino said he received an e-mail from a former Cumulus employee who was let go because of the company’s vaccine requirement. “And, they denied his religious request. It was a slap in the face to not be legitimately considered. When Cumulus needed him during the pandemic he was there for them. Folks, you don’t treat people that way. I’m not going to let it happen. This fight has been wearing me down but it’s not wearing me out.”

Bongino went on to say that you can’t make up for partners who treat people poorly and have no character. “I don’t care what kind of business strategy they have they will screw you in the end. I’m hoping that’s not the case here. We could have done some really special things together especially with the radio show.”

The former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent who started out as a podcaster said, he’s not giving up the fight. “I’m working on a lot of different avenues. It’s not easy. They are making it difficult for a lot of us. I’ve lost a lot of sleep over this. If you trust your content don’t ever sign any long-term deals with anyone.”

We reached out to Cumulus. A company spokesperson said they would not be making a statement on the issue. We did not hear back from Westwood One after reaching out to them as well.

The company launched the conservative Bongino in the Noon to 3p.m. slot on hundreds of radio stations.