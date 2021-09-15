iHeart Tulsa Debuts Patriot 1300

KAKC-AM has flipped formats and has rebranded in Tulsa. The sports station, formerly known as ‘1300 The Buzz’, is now ‘Patriot 1300 AM Real Talk’.

The station will carry mostly syndicated conservative talk shows including: Glenn Beck, Clay Travis and Buck Sexton and Charlie Kirk. The station will simulcast Lee Matthews out of 1000 KTOK in Oklahoma City.

“We are really excited to launch this new format in Tulsa and deliver compelling

conservative content to our very active audience,” said Jon Phillips, Area President, iHeartMedia Oklahoma. “Having Lee Mathews anchor the 5-7 p.m. slot will be a great addition, as he is closely aligned with everything that happens at the capital in Oklahoma City.”