Crowley’s Next Stop: North Carolina

iHeartMedia Charlotte and Raleigh have hired Chris Crowley as PD for for 99.7 The Fox and 106.5 The End, in Charlotte, as well as 100.7 WRDU and ALT 95.3 in Raleigh.

Crowley most recently served as an operations manager for Townsquare Media in Buffalo. He’s also worked at KGON-FM in Portland, Oregon; WCMF-FM and WROC-AM/FM in Rochester, New York; WARO-FM in Fort Myers, Florida; KNRQ-FM, KEHK-FM, and KUJZ-FM in Eugene, Oregon and a stint at Jacobs Media in Detroit. He began his career at KGOT-FM in Anchorage, Alaska and is a graduate of The University of Alaska Anchorage.