Point-To-Point Marketing Leadership Changes

Rick Torcasso (left), co-founder and CEO of Point-To-Point Marketing, has set December 31, 2021, to be his last day as CEO. Company President Tim Bronsil (right) will serve as CEO upon Torcasso’s retirement.

“25 years ago, we began this company. I’m gratified by what we’ve achieved and to hand the reins over to the next generation of tremendously qualified, professional, and talented people. To say that I’m proud is an underestimation,” said Torcasso.

“Rick’s influence at Point-To-Point will be felt for years to come. He worked tirelessly to make certain our clients had access to the highest acumen and thought processes for audience development marketing,” said Bronsil. “All of us are thankful for Rick’s wisdom and guidance that will continue to benefit our clients. Personally, I am going to miss our regular conversations about brands, marketing, wine, and gardening. Not always in that order. Cheers, Rick!”