Cumulus Adds Content to Audacy App

The two radio companies announced on Wednesday that all 413 Cumulus radio stations and its entire portfolio of podcasts can now also be heard on the Audacy app. Cumulus does not have a stand-alone app like Audacy or the iHeartRadio app.

