Jefferson Ward WZBA GM Retiring

Jefferson Ward, WZBA-FM Baltimore GM will retire after 45 years in the business. The Times-Shamrock Communications station is now looking for a replacement.

“Working for 100.7 The Bay and Times-Shamrock Communications for the last ten years has been an incredible way to wrap up my career,” said Ward. “The company has given me the opportunity to be a part of a station that represents all of what I fell in love with radio for: a team that is very much like a family, music that people celebrate, creativity in imaging and promotions and the chance to make a difference in the community.”

“Jefferson’s leadership over the past 10 years has resulted in outstanding performance all while maintaining our core values and family culture. I am very happy for Jefferson but he will be missed,” said Jim Lewandowski, CEO. “We have a strong team in place in Baltimore and are looking for someone who will continue WZBA’s track record of exceptional success. To ensure a smooth transition, Jefferson will continue as WZBA’s GM until we find the right person for this outstanding radio station.”