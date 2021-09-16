Here’s The Official NAB Statement

The NAB announced Wednesday that the reason for its biggest event of the year being canceled for the second year in a row was the surge in cases of the Delta variant. NAB CEO Gordon Smith said, “It has become apparent that we will not be able to deliver the kind of 2021 NAB Show experience that our industry has come to expect or that meets the high standards we set for ourselves.”
NAB EVP/Managing Director of Global Connections and Events Chris Brown said in a statement: “For more than a year we have worked tirelessly to bring our industry together safely in Las Vegas at NAB Show. Unfortunately, the pandemic and surge of the Delta variant has presented unexpected and insurmountable challenges for our global community.
“As we have always kept the best interest and safety of the industry as our priority, it has become apparent in the face of these challenges that we can no longer effectively host NAB Show or our co-located events, the Radio Show and Sales and Management Television Exchange, in person.
“NAB Show is the premier destination for the media and entertainment industry and we will not move forward with a show that delivers anything less than the excellence our community has come to expect and deserves from us.
“While we are disappointed that we will not be together again in person next month, we look forward to converging at the 2022 NAB Show, April 23-27, 2022, to reignite our passion for our business and focus on a bright future ahead.”
Brown said to “stay tuned” for information on virtually accessing select 2021 NAB Show content via NAB Amplify.
Good!
The NAB mandating things of their membership was a bridge too far.
Broadcasters were among the companies hit the hardest when our economy was shut down due to mandates. The dunces at NAB did not understand, obviously, that the radio and TV owners and executives emphatically said, “No! Enough already with the mandates!” and chose to skip this year’s scheduled convention.
NAB needs a serious cleaning out at the top. As I’ve said before, no way do I have any interest in joining such a tone deaf — no pun intended — dummy organization.
“Broadcasters were among the companies hit the hardest when our economy was shut down due to mandates.”
Huh? The economy was shut down because of a killer virus. The virus is still killing people, and now it’s killing radio people. The only way to kill the virus is to stop acting like it doesn’t exist and get the free vaccine. Everybody wants the economy to get better, and the only way it happens is if people feel safe.
Bob Enyart, anti-vaxxer and long-time talk show host in Denver, Colo., has died from COVID-19.
Though Enyart never denied the existence of COVID itself, he did repeatedly slam mask mandates, calling those who imposed and enforced them “control-freak bureaucrats” and “mask nazis.” He and his wife — who is also reportedly sick with COVID — refused to get the vaccine. The couple also urged “everyone to boycott Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson to further increase social tension.
Enyart would “gleefully read obituaries” of AIDS victims while cranking “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen. Enyart’s death makes him the fifth conservative radio host to die from the virus in the last six weeks
Enyart was looking forward to attending the NAB Show in person.
Stupidity at its best everyone having a vaccine was not enough. Simply ridiculous.
Sounds like the mandatory vaccine for entry reaction wasn’t as “overwhelmingly positive” as previously reported
Exactly, Deb.
But, we still have obedient little lemmings like ‘BigA’, who replied to my comment, who are fine being dictated to. I want nothing to do with an industry membership organization like the NAB that thinks it can dictate our medical decisions to us. The NAB board and executives work for the members, not the other way around.
Nobody “dictated” anything to me. I’m smart enough to know that when there’s an infectious disease, and there’s a free vaccine, I get it. I did it because I don’t want to die from a preventable sickness. Unfortunately people like Phil Valentine were not that smart. There would be no need for mandates if people just did the smart thing. By next month, all radio companies will require their employees to vaccinated. Unfortunately that’s what it takes.