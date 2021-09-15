Looking For Joy Everyday

Lemonada Media has launched ‘New Day’, hosted by author, therapist and grief expert Claire Bidwell Smith. The stated goal of the program, “helping you find a bit more joy every day.”

“On New Day, we share insights and advice to keep moving forward. Every episode ends with ‘The Weekly Practice.’ These aren’t cure-all fixes; I’ve found it’s the small, consistent actions that add up to real change,” said Claire Bidwell Smith.

“So many of us are suffering in silence, feeling dread and more. Claire is the perfect person to help us to make the most of each New Day,” said Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada’s Chief Content Officer and co-founder.