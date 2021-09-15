APM Unveils Podcast Production Division

American Public Media has officially introduced APM Studios. The studio will specialize in developing and producing podcasts across multiple genres, including kids and family, news and investigative, and personality and lifestyle categories.

“The APM Studios brand is dedicated to showcasing authentic and meaningful storytelling that will move our audience and spark curiosity,” said Lily Kim, General Manager at APM Studios. “We are excited to continue this work, alongside the creative teams that bring these stories to life, and partners who are aligned with our mission to inspire change.”

Under the APM Studios banner will be American Public Media’s flagship podcasts, as well as additional programs to be announced at a later date.