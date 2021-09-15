WKSU Merging With Ideastream Public Media

The Kent State University Board of Trustees has voted to approve a merger of WKSU 89.7 with Cleveland based Ideastream Public Media. The agreement takes effect October 1.

“We are excited to be bringing together a group of talented, experienced professionals whose mission every day is to provide accurate, creative and localized reporting to the communities in which they live and serve,” said Kevin Martin, Ideastream Public Media President and CEO, in a press release.

According to a report published on the WKSU 89.7 Website, employees are being offered jobs with Ideastream with some of the jobs headed to Cleveland. Kent State will retain the WKSU license.

Ideastream operates two public radio staions, six regional repeater stations and a PBS affiliated television station.