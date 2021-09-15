Mariners Stay With 710 ESPN Seattle

710 ESPN Seattle will continue as the Flagship Radio Station for Mariners baseball. The multi-year extension means the 2022 season will be the 32nd year KIRO-AM has been the radio home of the team.

“Continuing our long-standing broadcast partnership with the Seattle Mariners is phenomenal” said Cathy Cangiano, SVP/MM. “We appreciate the Mariners confidence and have already begun working together to expand our weekly coverage of this exciting team.”

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership,” said Kevin Martinez, SVP. “Bonneville’s commitment to developing innovative content will result in a wide array of new programs across all dayparts as well as their digital platforms.”