More Show Shuffling at ESPN Radio

ESPN will be altering its radio lineup once again. Starting September 7th. Max Kellerman will move from the 2-4 slot to be part of the morning show with Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams. Here are the other changes…

Bart (Scott) & (Alan) Hahn expands to a three-hour show Monday-Friday, from 12-2 p.m. to 12-3 p.m.

In afternoon drive, Mike Golic Jr. will now be joined by Chris Canty. And they will add an hour to that show which will now air from 3-7 p.m.

Chiney Ogwumike – WNBA All-Star for the Los Angeles Sparks, and the show’s current co-host – will be getting new responsibilities to be announced soon. She had co-hosted that program since 2020.