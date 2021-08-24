MRN Hires Two

In advance of the approaching NASCAR Playoffs, Motor Racing Network has hired Julian Council (left) and Trey Downey as Content Producers.

Council comes to the Concord, NC studios of the Motor Racing Network from nearby Charlotte, where he was an on-air host and producer at Sports Radio 610 and 102.5 WFNZ. Council said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of MRN. Growing up in Charlotte, I always understood the importance of NASCAR to our city and it’s an honor to be a member of a sports league that is on the forefront of innovation while also preserving its unique history.”

Downey joins the MRN production team from Tampa Bay Buccaneers flagship radio station 95.3 and 620 WDAE in Tampa, where he was an executive producer, reporter and host. “I’ve wanted to work in sports radio for as long as I can remember and I’m a passionate NASCAR fan that grew up going to races at Daytona with my dad. To join MRN and combine those two passions is nothing short of a dream come true.”

The first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs is the “Cook Out Southern 500” Sunday, September 5th at 5pm ET from historic Darlington Raceway and will be carried LIVE on approximately 350 radio station partners across the United States, the NASCAR mobile app, and at MRN.com. For affiliation in your area, contact Bob Quick, Senior Manager-Radio Partnerships at Motor Racing Network at [email protected] or 704-262-6713.