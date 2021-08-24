Looking For A Great Podcast

Dan Patrick, iHeartRadio and Tongal are looking for ‘The Next Great Podcast’. This is the second year for the search, the first year garnered almost 1,800 submissions.

“Our first year of The Next Greatest Podcast exceeded my wildest expectations,” said Patrick. “What I most love from our contest is the incredible diversity of voices and range of stories that our amazing fans submitted from across the planet. I know that our second year is going to be just as incredible as the first.”

10 semi-finalists will each receive $1,000 to produce a 10-minute pilot that will be judged by fans. One show will be selected, Dan Patrick will interview the winner and the creators will get a chance to work with iHeartRadio to develop a series for the iHeartPodcast Network

The deadline is September 17. More information and Podcast Pitches and can be found Here.