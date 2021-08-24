All Local. All Female Hosts.

That’s what Meruelo Media’s Cali 93.9 in Los Angeles wants everyone to know. After the recent hire of Melissa Rios from Power 106, the station is covered entirely by female hosts. Meruelo Media VP of Audio Brands Haz Montana calls them “Cali’s Angels.”

Montana said, “When we realized we had an all-female lineup, we just had to share it with the world, because it is much more interesting than a headline like ‘men are finally in supporting roles,’ even if the truth hurts.”

Angélica Vale hosts mornings. “We are different women with different backgrounds and different lives, but we have CALI in common. I’m proud of my colleagues – we have all worked really hard, and are grateful LA connects with us and CALI 93.9.”

“We’re just getting started – and it’s going to be a lot of fun!” Irma Barrios, GM/VP of Sales for Cali 93.9 continued. “KLLI is the fastest-growing FM station in Los Angeles because of the selfless teamwork by great talent – who for the first time in prime are all female!”