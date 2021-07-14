BFA Elects Two To BoD

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has elected Patrick Butler and Hilton Howell, to its Board of Directors. Butler is President/CEO, America’s Public Television Stations; Howell is President/CEO of Gray Television and Atlantic American Corporation.

“We are delighted to welcome Patrick and Hilton to our Board,” said Scott Herman, Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “They each bring a wealth of broadcast experience to our board, and their perspective will be valuable as we continue to advance our mission of helping broadcasters in acute need.”

The Broadcasters Foundation’s Board of Directors is comprised of highly respected broadcast executives who are committed to “giving back” through the Broadcasters Foundation. The BFA has assisted thousands of broadcasters — past and present, all over the country — who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease, or unforeseen tragedy.