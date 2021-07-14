Is ESPN Radio Bailing in New York City?

The New York Post is reporting that ESPN values its podcast business more than radio and may be looking for a way out of the New York City market. And, the paper is reporting that the sports network has had serious talks with Good Karma about taking control of both new York and Los Angeles.

An ESPN spokesperson told Radio Ink the company had no comment at this time on the New York Post story.

Good Karma taking over the two sports formatted stations would not be unusual. The company has a similar deal in Chicago’s WMVP. Former ESPN executive Traug Keller made that LMA deal with Good Karma CEO Craig Karmazin back in 2019.

ESPN is not really a major player in the radio industry any longer and in New York City Audacy’s WFAN is the dominant station in the ratings.

The Post says if ESPN made the deal with Good Karma the company would be able to cut 40 people from the radio side and “it would also alleviate some of the massive cost that ESPN pays to Emmis Communications to lease the 98.7 FM signal.”