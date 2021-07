If you missed our spectacular guests from day one of How to Make Real Money Podcasting, here’s a sample. Today and tomorrow guests will include Adam Curry, Sarah Li Cain, Steve Dahl, Jeff & Callie Dahler. Jennifer Hemphill and the hosts of True Crime Obsessed, a podcast with over 45,000 Patreon subscribers, the number one show on Patreon. You can still register HERE which gives you full access to all the replays.