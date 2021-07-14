Dash Is On For Bonneville

Bonneville International and Quu Inc. are partnering to use Visual Quus in all of its markets. The agreement will use the patented software to publish synced programming and advertiser messages on vehicle dashboards.

“We are pleased to be able to enhance the listening experience of our loyal audiences and to provide better branding for both Bonneville’s brands and those of its advertisers,” said Darrell Brown, President Bonneville International. “This partnership with Quu across Bonneville’s markets positions us well to take advantage of new opportunities in the automobile and beyond.”

“Bonneville has an impressive heritage of community service and a great reputation for having an authentic relationship with its audience,” said Steve Newberry, CEO Quu. “We’re pleased to empower all of their stations with Quu as a market differentiator and new tool to stay even more connected with advertisers and listeners.”

Bonneville’s market include Seattle, Phoenix, Denver, Salt Lake City, Sacramento and San Francisco.