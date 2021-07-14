James Joins Blueberry Broadcasting

Brian ‘The Guru’ James is the new PD for WTOS in Augusta/Bangor, ME. James comes over from Townsquare Media’s WBLM in Portland.

“Brian is a master at his craft. He’s a real-deal radio guy and we are looking forward to him being a member of the Blueberry team,” said Bruce Biette, VP/COO.

“Joining Maine owned Blueberry Broadcasting is a dream come true for me. I was born and raised in Augusta so this is a true homecoming,” said James. “The first rock radio station I worked for was WTOS in the summer of 1987 before I boarded the Rock N’ Roll bump. I’ve spent the first half of my career at a legendary Maine rock station and I’m going to do the same for the next half. That’s right, I plan on being on the radio for another 30 plus years.”