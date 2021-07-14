PCBC Promotes Mike Sauter

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation, has appointed Mike Sauter Vice President of Broadcasting. PCBC is the owner/operator of 91.3 WYEP-FM and 90.5 WESA-FM.

“Mike has been with our organization for approaching two decades, and in that time he has developed a thorough understanding of both our business and the audiences we serve,” said Terry O’Reilly, President/CEO. “WYEP and WESA share a common goal: to be leaders in the service they provide in music and journalism, respectively. We’re thrilled to take this next important step for our organization, by placing Mike at the helm of our broadcast operations and programming.”

Sauter joined Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting in 2004 as a program director for 91.3 WYEP and has held positions at the station as host of The Midday Mix, music director, and was promoted to station manager in 2019.

“While I have a deep love for the music that WYEP plays every day, I have also, always been a voracious news consumer and thusly, have great respect for what my colleagues on 90.5 WESA bring to the media landscape in the Pittsburgh region,” said Sauter. “I’m excited to have an opportunity to work with all of the producers and show hosts here at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting.”