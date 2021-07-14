More Awards For WBAL

WBAL NewsRadio 1090/FM 101.5 earned four first-place awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association. In all, the station was nominated in six categories.

The first-place awards include: Outstanding Spot News Reporting and Documentary/In-Depth Reporting. Robert Lang was recognized in the Best Anchor category and the WBAL NewsRadio morning team earned top honors in the Outstanding Talk Show category.

“WBAL NewsRadio has enjoyed a solid 96-year bond with our community,” said Cary Pahigian, President/GM. “It starts with unequaled work by our news team, along with informed insight from our talk hosts. We are so proud to be recognized in multiple categories by the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association.”