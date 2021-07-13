Riddle Joins APR

American Public Media Group has hired Heather Riddle as Senior VP and Chief Development Officer. Riddle succeeds Randi Yoder, who retired this summer after 10 years at APMG.

Riddle joins APMG from Augsburg University, where she’s served as Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Relations since 2012.

“During an extensive national search, Heather clearly emerged as the strongest candidate from a large, diverse pool of talented and accomplished leaders,” said Jon McTaggart, president and CEO of APMG. “Heather has a big heart for donors and for our mission. Her rich experience, alignment with our values, demonstrated commitment to equity, inclusion, diversity and access, plus her approach to innovation, proven success building both regional and national donor programs, and her talents leading high-performing teams are all a terrific match for this vital leadership role.”