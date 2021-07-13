Elder Enters California Race, Goes Radio Silent.

The 69-year old Conservative talker joins a list of growing Republicans trying to unseat first-term Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election this September. Due to The FCC’s Equal Time rule, Elder signed off his show Monday night while he runs for Governor. He will formally file papers to make his candidacy official at 10am Pacific time today outside the Los Angeles County Registrar’s office.

Elder told the Associated Press he decided to run after witnessing California’s out-of-control homeless crisis, spiking crime rates, looming water and power shortages, and whipsaw coronavirus lockdowns.

On his campaign website Elder says he’s running for Governor because the decline of California isn’t the fault of its people. “Our government is what’s ruining the Golden State. Our schools are closed to both students and their parents. Our streets aren’t safe from rising violent crime or the disaster of rising homelessness. And the scandals of Sacramento aren’t going to stop on their own. It’s time to tell the truth. We’ve got a state to save.”

Newsom was elected in 2018 landslide but faced a recall effort after he closed businesses and schools during the pandemic. He was also seen out at an expensive restaurant with friends during the pandemic without a mask on while his constituents were being told to stay home.