Sometimes it Takes More Than “Local” to Win

(By Gary Berkowitz) Recently I was in one of the smaller markets I work in. One of the stations in the cluster is a 6kw CHR. Their competition, a 100kw CHR, not only sounds pretty good but also runs the syndicated “Dave and Jimmy” morning show.

I do not work for the CHR, (I’m the AC guy) but the station owner knows me and knows that I always have an opinion (lol). He asked how I thought his station sounded. I told him it was “just ok”.

He knows that “just ok” from me means I think they stink! It lacked “differentiation” from the other CHR and played a lot of unfamiliar music. Most important, the new morning guy they hired was just plain, boring.

The owner was not happy with my response and quickly told me that “we just hired this local morning guy to talk about local events and happenings to combat their syndicated show”.

If you have not heard the Dave and Jimmy morning show, take my word. They are good. Very good.

They have a large production team working on it every day. The show moves, has high energy, and is in touch with what’s happening. Most important, Dave & Jimmy are talented and funny.

My client’s guy is local but that was just about all he had going for him. No excitement. No entertainment. Nothing compelling or special.

What’s my point? Being local is not enough. Better talent & content always wins out. For my client, it means his local morning show will most likely never come close, no less beat Dave and Jimmy.

Just imagine what would happen if a TV station put a “local” guy on opposite Jimmy Kimmel. Yea, he’d be local, but viewers would still choose Kimmel cause he’s so likable, funny and TALENTED.

Gary Berkowitz specializes in ratings improvement for AC and Classic Hits radio stations in all size markets. He can be reached at (248) 737-3727 or [email protected].