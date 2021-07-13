Komando Honored in Arizona

Syndicated tech radio host Kim Komando will be inducted into Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business Alumni of Fame for 2021. Komando graduated from ASU with a B.S. in Computer Information Systems in 1985.

The Hall of Fame induction event will take place on the ASU Tempe campus on October 28, 2021, starting off ASU’s Homecoming weekend.

“So much of what I have used to build and grow my business I learned at ASU,” said Kim Komando. “My father was the one who told me to go to ASU. I wish he were still alive to see me accept this prestigious honor.”

The Kim Komando Studios and Headquarters is a 24,000 sq feet broadcast facility located in Phoenix, Az. The Company has no debt and no investors.