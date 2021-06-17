WTIC Launching All Local Lineup

1080 News Talk WTIC (WTIC-AM) in Hartford, is set to feature all-Local daytime programing starting June 21. The Audacy station has added New England media vet Tom Shattuck to the revamped lineup.

“Radio is best when it is local, when we can discuss and look at the local issues affecting our listeners” said Stephanie Perl, SVP/MM. “Being able to expand our local weekday programming further separates WTIC from other radio stations in the state and we look forward to unveiling this new slate of content to our audience.”

“WTIC has been serving the people of Connecticut for almost one hundred years and I’m truly honored to be given the opportunity to contribute to the legacy of this great station,” said Shattuck. “These are extraordinary times and I look forward to talking about our politics and culture with the thoughtful, astute WTIC audience.”

Shattuck will host middays. Prior to joining Audacy, Shattuck was the senior editor of The Lowell Sun newspaper in Lowell, MA. Before that, he served as the editorial page editor of The Boston Herald as well as the executive producer of Boston Herald Radio, a digital radio station.