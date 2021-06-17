Pandora Launches Seasonal Station

Sounds of Summer Pandora station will feature summertime songs that will take listeners on a sonic roadtrip across the United States. The various modes will feature music and personalities from various cities and regions playing the music and talking about summer time.

First up are the Modes for Southern California, The Carolinas, Atlanta, Austin, The Hamptons, and Colorado. The Modes for The Jersey Shore, Florida Keys, Chicago, Miami, Nashville and New Orleans will be available the first week of July.

Pandora listeners will hear from SiriusXM and Pandora personalities who are experts of each of the locales will provide the narrative on how the songs are woven into their regions.