CPR Adds New Board Members

Colorado Public Radio has welcomed five new members to its board of directors. The new members are Linda Appel Lipsius, Ricardo Baca, Lori Bergen, Steve ErkenBrack and Sherisse Hawkins.

“We are happy to welcome these new members to the Board of Directors,” said Philip Johnson, Board Chair. “Each of them brings a passion for community and CPR’s mission, along with professional and personal experiences that will enrich and inform the Board’s efforts.”

According to CPR:

-Linda Appel Lipsius is the Executive Director of Denver Urban Gardens. She brings strong business and entrepreneurial experience and a commitment to regenerative business and living.

-Ricardo Baca is a 20-year veteran journalist. He served as The Denver Post’s first-ever marijuana editor and founded news vertical The Cannabist, where he extensively covered the advent of adult-use cannabis.

-Lori Bergen is the founding dean of the College of Media, Communication and Information at the University of Colorado Boulder.

-Steve ErkenBrack has enjoyed a diverse career in both law and health care, serving as President and CEO of Rocky Mountain Health Plans, as Mesa County’s elected District Attorney, and as Colorado’s Chief Deputy Attorney General.

-Sherisse Hawkins, an engineer and technologist, has a passion for driving the evolution of digital narrative content.

CPR also added three new members to its Community Advisory Board, Vanessa Barcus, Clara Rivas and Brynmore Williams. The Community Advisory Board helps ensure CPR is meeting the educational