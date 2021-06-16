Need Any 4th of July Programming?

Skyview Networks has you covered. Country Top 40 with Fitz and B-Dub Radio are both ready to help stations celebrate America with specials full of country music’s superstars, special stories and great music.

CT40 with Fitz will present an “An All American Fourth of July Weekend” for its current affiliates and also open it up to those markets without a current CT40 affiliate on a first come, first served basis. Throughout the special, Fitz will be featuring special songs that celebrate America’s birthday, with all-American hits and an extra song each hour. Special guests Jason Aldean, Jake Owen and Carly Pearce also stop by to celebrate and share personal stories about what America means to them and their favorite memories of the holiday.

“We’re turning up the freedom on CT40 with a weekend of the biggest hits in country music, featuring the songs and stories that celebrate America,” said Fitz, Host of CT40 with Fitz. “This year I will be celebrating with my listeners, friends and some of the hottest stars in country music to honor our Independence Day.”

B-Dub Radio is offering a four-hour special “Grills and Guitars Weekend” in addition to the regular Saturday night show on a barter-free basis to its affiliates and any additional interested new markets, turning up the volume for backyard BBQ celebrations across America all weekend long. B-Dub said, “There’s nothing like a backyard barbecue and country music on a holiday weekend to celebrate the freedom we have. The B-Dub Radio ‘Grills and Guitars Weekend’ will ring in America’s 245th birthday loud and proud!”

