Kudos To Audacy’s KCBS

KCBS All News Radio in San Francisco has won a national Society of Professional Journalists Sigma Delta Chi Award for “Best Radio Breaking News Reporting” for its protest coverage following the death of George Floyd.

You can listen to audio of the coverage here.

KCBS was the only commercial station in America to win in any category. “I’m incredibly proud of my team’s thoughtful and compelling protest coverage. On behalf of everyone at KCBS Radio, I would like to thank SPJ for this prestigious honor,” said Jennifer Seelig, Director of News & Programming, KCBS All News Radio. “KCBS strives to deliver comprehensive coverage of stories that resonate with our audience, and this recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to our community.”