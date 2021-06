The KC & Ron Radio Show on Classic Rock 98.3 (KTWS-FM) is celebrating it’s 25th year on Central Oregon airwaves. ‘The Twins’, KC Caldwell and Ron Alvarez, have been doing mornings since 1996.

“You just don’t see this kind of longevity in broadcasting”, said Jeremy Groh, GM. “Their partnership and the station as a whole are both true icons in the American radio landscape.”

The Anniversary is being celebrated with a concert June 26 in Redmond, OR.