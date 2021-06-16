iHeart Sets Festival Lineup

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is set for September 17-18 in Las Vegas. Along with the main festival, a daytime stage event has also been scheduled.

“This year’s Festival will be historic for many reasons,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “Not only will it be the first time all of these artists are together on the same stage, but also because it’ll be in front of a live audience. We’ve all been waiting for this moment – live music is back, and we’ll be celebrating like never before.”

Each night the Festival will broadcast live on iHeartMedia radio stations in more than 150 markets nationwide. throughout the country across more than 150 markets. The CW Network will broadcast a two-night television special October 2 and 3.

Lineup and other information can be found Here.