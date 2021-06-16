IBA: Contest Generated $1 Million in Sponsorships

During an eight-week national contest for members the IBA says stations collectively generated nearly $1 million dollars of revenue from local sponsors. Here’s what some of the participants had to say.

“The contest execution was outstanding! Pamal will absolutely sign up again. Priced right, perfect timing. We would change nothing.” — Robert Furlong, EVP, Pamal Broadcasting.

“Thanks for the opportunity, Ron! The contest was a great asset to the Spring rating period for us…execution of the contest was top notch…the participation fee and the dollar amount awarded was right in the sweet spot!” — Tony Michaels, Operations Manager, Powell Broadcasting, Sioux City, IA

“The contest was designed well, easy to play, and allowed for individual station branding. The IBA team was attentive to questions and concerns. Production and graphic assets made implementation easy. We will absolutely participate again!” — Tom Quinn, President, Reno Media Group.

“Hundreds of our member stations were able to generate new revenue from our group contesting,” said Ron Stone, President of IBA and Chief Executive Officer of Adams Radio Group. “Vipology’s technology, member execution and management and data follow-up was nothing short of spectacular. We are planning a second contest for the fall and many participating groups have already indicated their interest in participating again.”

“I’m proud of our team for building the technology and supporting hundreds of stations across the country, from Pittsburgh PA to Pittsburg KS, in their effort to sound BIG on air and powerful in their markets,” Chris Peaslee Vipology CEO remarked.

The contest was a $1,000 daily cash prize giveaway during an eight-week period, from Monday, April 19 through Friday, June 11.