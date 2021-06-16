Does Your Product Help Broadcasters?

NAB Show is now accepting nominations for the third annual Product of the Year awards. Companies scheduled to exhibit in either the 2020 or 2021 NAB Show are eligible.

“NAB Show is the premier venue to launch and demonstrate new products that sit at the intersection of media, entertainment and technology,” said Chris Brown, NAB Executive Vice President of Global Connections and Events. “We look forward to exploring innovations from the past two years and celebrating their impact on our industry.”

There are 16 categories for Product of the Year recognition. The awards recognize the most significant and promising new products and technologies developed by NAB Show exhibitors.

Nominations are being accepted through September 17, 2021. You can find the rules and nomination information Here.