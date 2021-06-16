Audacy Announces Chicago Radiothon

Audacy Chicago’s What About Chicago Radiothon will benefit Athletes for Justice and Austin Harvest. The 24-hour Radiothon, in partnership with former Chicago Bear Sam Acho, will air from 9:00 a.m. CT, June 23, to 9:00 a.m. CT, June 24 to raise awareness and funds for Acho’s team at Athletes for Justice and Austin Harvest.

670 The Score (WSCR-AM) afternoon show co-host Danny Parkins will spearhead the on-air programming for those 24 hours, joining in on other programming as well as hosting his usual spot in the Afternoon daypart. Programming will feature 670 The Score talent, representatives from Athletes for Justice and Austin Harvest, as well as special guests.

“I hate when people who don’t care about our city ask ‘What about Chicago?’ in bad faith,” said Parkins. “The name ‘What About Chicago’ is a defiant response and this radiothon will hopefully highlight what Chicago is really about – a Chicago radio station partnering with a Chicago charity with a mission to help improve the lives of Chicago kids in a Chicago neighborhood.”

Athletes for Justice mobilizes professional, collegiate, and everyday athletes as agents for systemic change by wielding their collective voice and galvanizing resources to amplify local efforts in the ongoing fight for justice.

Austin Harvest is a youth-led open air food mart that provides fresh produce to an area lacking access that is staffed by children from the community. It started as a 3-day-a-week pop-up mart after school program but because of its success, they want to expand and build a permanent structure.

For more information visit 670thescore.com/give.