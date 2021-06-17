NABOB Chief Pens Letter to Congress

Jim Winston says the Local Radio Freedom Act “reinforces crucial protections from burdensome performance royalty fees that would further devastate black owned broadcasters during an already incredibly difficult time.” In THIS LETTER, Winston is urging members not to pass a new tax on local radio stations.
100% agree…but, I would frame this issue as “all small businesses”, and not just black- or minority-owned broadcasting companies.
The bottom line for any small-business broadcaster is that this issue is about the “green”, and not about black, white, female or whatever. These song royalties add up very quickly for music stations…the stations that are providing free exposure for these songs, performers and songwriters. At some point, enough is enough.